Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.94, for a total transaction of C$44,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,494,000.
Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,821 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$41,130.18.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.40 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,950.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.72 per share, with a total value of C$68,600.00.
Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 81.62. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$25.75.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
