Insider Selling: Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Sells 861 Shares of Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,255. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.31. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 35.9% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

