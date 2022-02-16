Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 22,880 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,311,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 629,598 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $38,682,501.12.

On Friday, November 26th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 248,209 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $17,491,288.23.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 333,723 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $23,180,399.58.

On Monday, November 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $32,095,953.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.22. 7,842,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,466,000 after purchasing an additional 998,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

