Insider Selling: Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Insider Sells 5,435 Shares of Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $21,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zachariah Serber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of Zymergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $23,533.55.

On Monday, January 31st, Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of Zymergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $27,338.05.

On Monday, January 24th, Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of Zymergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $103,434.80.

ZY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. 777,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Zymergen Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Zymergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Zymergen by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Zymergen by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zymergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Zymergen by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

