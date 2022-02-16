Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Position Lowered by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,907 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $21,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

NYSE:INSP opened at $233.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 1.63. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.41.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.