Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.26

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.26 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.24). Inspired Energy shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 154,765 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.25. The company has a market capitalization of £170.61 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

