Insured Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,469.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $908,323.67 and approximately $12,469.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.05 or 0.07150429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,191.80 or 0.99774240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00052754 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002886 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,961,008 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

