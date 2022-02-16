Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.57.

IART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 16.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $453,899,000 after buying an additional 44,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,607 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $64,391,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.59. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.