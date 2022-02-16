Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,488,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $940,290.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,468,600.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,419,400.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $1,340,800.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $1,452,200.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

