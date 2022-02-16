International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,997 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.71. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

