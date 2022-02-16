International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,604,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 2.0% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $482,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $134.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

