International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

IFF opened at $135.26 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $125.39 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

