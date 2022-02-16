Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of INUV opened at $0.49 on Monday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.69.
Inuvo Company Profile
