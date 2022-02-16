Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Up 60.0% in January

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ BSMP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,738,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 322.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $581,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $340,000.

