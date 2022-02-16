Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.50

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.91.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV)
