Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.50

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

