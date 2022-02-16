Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Down 35.2% in January

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 560.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 522.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of PGJ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.99. 42,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,466. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32.

