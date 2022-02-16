Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,983,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227,648 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.97% of Kimco Realty worth $124,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

