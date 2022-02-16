Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Up 46.1% in January

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Invesco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Invesco by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 91,447 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Invesco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 567.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 978,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 831,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Shares of Invesco stock remained flat at $$23.33 on Wednesday. 124,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,749. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

