Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $350.62

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 350.62 ($4.74) and traded as high as GBX 450.30 ($6.09). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 436.20 ($5.90), with a volume of 1,747,786 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 416.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 350.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.
Investec Group Company Profile (LON:INVP)
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.
