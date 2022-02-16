Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE: PKG):

2/2/2022 – Packaging Co. of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Packaging Corporation continues to benefit from robust packaging demand backed by e-commerce and rising requirement for packaging of food, beverages and medicines. It anticipates earnings per share of around $2.50 in the first quarter of 2022, which indicates year-over-year growth of 41%. Its Packaging segment will benefit from higher corrugated products shipments with three additional shipping days. For the Paper segment, the company expects higher prices and mix. It continues to implement price hikes that will help offset the impact of high operating costs, freight expenses and supply chain issues on margins. Its solid balance sheet enables it to invest in growth. The conversion of the No. 3 paper machine at its Jackson, AL mill to linerboard in a phased manner over the next three years will help it meet the strong packaging demand.”

1/31/2022 – Packaging Co. of America was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $143.00.

1/28/2022 – Packaging Co. of America was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2022 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $137.00 to $143.00.

12/20/2021 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $129.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $165,196,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after buying an additional 942,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after buying an additional 514,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after buying an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

