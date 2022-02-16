Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Imperial Oil (IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2022 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2022 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$48.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$60.00.

2/1/2022 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$56.00.

1/11/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$50.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$51.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$51.00.

1/6/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$58.00.

12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$48.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

IMO traded down C$0.29 on Wednesday, reaching C$55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,097. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.03. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of C$25.99 and a 1 year high of C$57.72. The stock has a market cap of C$37.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

