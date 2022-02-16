Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Taylor Wimpey (TW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Taylor Wimpey (LON: TW):

2/9/2022 – Taylor Wimpey had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/31/2022 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 220 ($2.98). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Taylor Wimpey had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 195 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 189 ($2.56) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 195 ($2.64) to GBX 190 ($2.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Taylor Wimpey had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 195 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.84) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 189 ($2.56). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON TW traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 152.15 ($2.06). The company had a trading volume of 5,697,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12-month low of GBX 143.15 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.89). The stock has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Get Taylor Wimpey plc alerts:

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,709.07).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.