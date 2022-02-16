Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC)

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,740 put options on the company. This is an increase of 582% compared to the typical daily volume of 402 put options.

FMAC stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAC. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 694,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 402,581 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,579,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 543,852 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

