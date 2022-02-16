Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,790 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 794% compared to the typical daily volume of 312 put options.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in LKQ by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.