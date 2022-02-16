IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $170.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

IPGP opened at $137.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.85 and its 200-day moving average is $165.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $128.70 and a twelve month high of $257.90.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

