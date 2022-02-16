IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.17.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA stock opened at $228.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $181.13 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.