IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.95-10.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7-15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.94 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.950-$10.250 EPS.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.18. 2,573,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,858. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.60 and its 200 day moving average is $255.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $181.13 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.50.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,580,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,267.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

