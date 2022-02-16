ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Gap Up to $6.94

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $7.50. ironSource shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 16,069 shares changing hands.
IS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26.
ironSource Company Profile (NYSE:IS)
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
