IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the January 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IRS stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $5.09.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

