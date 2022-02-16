Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Isabella Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISBA remained flat at $$25.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

