iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,442,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $372,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,088,000 after acquiring an additional 210,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,579,000 after acquiring an additional 196,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,391 shares during the period.

MBB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.88. 8,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.44. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $103.73 and a 1-year high of $109.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

