iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter worth $13,469,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 88,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.054 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

