iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,972 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,404,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $445.09. 238,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,063,706. The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.09 and a 200-day moving average of $455.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

