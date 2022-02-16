iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is First Financial Bank Trust Division’s 8th Largest Position

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.01. The company had a trading volume of 194,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,882. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

