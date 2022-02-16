ITT Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ITT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

ITT stock opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $14,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

