Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Up to $22.80

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $23.96. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $528.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.03.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

