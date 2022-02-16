Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Up to $22.80

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $23.96. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 2 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $528.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.03.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ituran Location and Control (ITRN)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.