J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $154.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.30 million. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J.Jill will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J.Jill by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in J.Jill by 271.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in J.Jill by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 22.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

