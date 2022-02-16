Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the January 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of JAPSY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 118,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,122. Japan Airlines has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
About Japan Airlines
