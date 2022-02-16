Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the January 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JAPSY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 118,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,122. Japan Airlines has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.