Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in January

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:JPRRF remained flat at $$3,900.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1 year low of $3,900.00 and a 1 year high of $3,900.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,900.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,900.00.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Prime Realty Investment (JPRRF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.