Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 8,800 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 8,800 ($119.08) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($135.32) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($155.62) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($135.32) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($142.08) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,690 ($131.12).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,865 ($119.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,516.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,586.98. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($91.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,523 ($128.86). The stock has a market cap of £137.36 billion and a PE ratio of 110.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

