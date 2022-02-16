Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bruker Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker has a 52-week low of $56.93 and a 52-week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bruker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,990,000 after acquiring an additional 296,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,143,000 after acquiring an additional 854,907 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bruker by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,097,000 after buying an additional 1,131,375 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,434,000 after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bruker by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,001,000 after purchasing an additional 451,147 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

