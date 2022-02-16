Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

