Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.70.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
