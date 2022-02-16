Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 1,877.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,857 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,223,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

