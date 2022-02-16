Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lithia Motors, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $41.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $45.83 EPS.

LAD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.71.

Shares of LAD opened at $320.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.57. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 199,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,276,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,560 shares of company stock worth $5,212,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

