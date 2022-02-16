Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $728.55

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.55 ($9.86) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.61). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.86), with a volume of 311,914 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 728.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 728.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36.
