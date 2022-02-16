JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $41.15

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.15, but opened at $39.35. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 13,908 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 173,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

