Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Shares Up 2.5%

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Shares of Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. 406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

About Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY)

Jollibee Foods Corp. is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. The company operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

