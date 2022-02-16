Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. 406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Jollibee Foods Corp. is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. The company operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

