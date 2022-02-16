JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.55.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

VSTA stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 932,073 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vasta Platform by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 237,011 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in Vasta Platform by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 349,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.