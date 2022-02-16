JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.55.
VSTA stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
