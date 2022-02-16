JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £170.10

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £171.90 ($232.61) to £170.10 ($230.18) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FLTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($213.80) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($261.16) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($236.81) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($230.04) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £161.61 ($218.69).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

LON FLTR opened at £110.55 ($149.59) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £19.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of £111.55 and a 200-day moving average of £126.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 9,912 ($134.13) and a 1-year high of £196.81 ($266.32).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.